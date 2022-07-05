LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital has given hundreds of COVID-19 shots to kids since they became available.
Norton said it has a supply of both the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for infants 6 months to kids 4 years old, and Moderna's vaccine, which is available for 6 months and up.
Dr. Kris Bryant, an epidemiologist with Norton Children's Hospital, said the best advice for anyone hesitant to have their kids vaccinated is to talk it out with your doctor.
"It's OK that families still have questions, but I think it's important for families to get those questions answered," Bryant said. "And the fact is the pediatrician is a great person to answer those questions."
She said there's also a Frequently Asked Questions page on the Norton Children's website.
"I think parents have been waiting for this day," Bryant said. "I know so many families that had really put their life on hold. And now this can give them a measure of comfort that now they have something else they can do to protect their their child from COVID-19."
You can also schedule appointments online through your Norton pediatrician's offices or for Norton's vaccine clinic.
Louisville's health department will soon begin administering COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer to children as young as six months.
According to Kristen Shanahan with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, the shots could start as soon as this month. Shanahan said the focus will be on people who are uninsured or underinsured.
The shots will be available, by appointment only, at two locations: 4810 Exeter Ave. and 7219 Dixie Highway. CLICK HERE for more information.
Free COVID-19 testing is still available. Shanahan said health officials plan to continue to work with community partners like the Kentucky Nurses Association to offer free testing in settings such as homeless shelters.
More information is available at Louisville's COVID-19 resource center where people can find places to get tested and vaccinated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.