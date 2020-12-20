LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A COVID-19 testing event is taking place in west Louisville this week ahead of the holidays.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis is sponsoring the drive-thru testing Tuesday at Lannan Park, which is on 26th Street and Northwestern Parkway. The testing will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Anyone wishing to be tested is asked to bring an ID and a health insurance card. If you don't have health insurance, you can still be tested.
Purvis says results should be available within 48 hours of the saliva test.
