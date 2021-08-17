LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attendees of the Kentucky State Fair will have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to a news release, the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) is offering COVID-19 vaccination shots to anyone 12 and older at the West Wing Health Pavilion in the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Those who receive the shot will be given a free unlimited ride wristband and a $20 gift card. KAHP will offer a choice of vaccines.
"Throughout our 'Shots Across the Bluegrass' campaign, we have really tried to break down barriers and offer the vaccine in non-traditional environments because we have found it puts people a little more at ease who might otherwise be hesitant," Tom Stephens, executive director of KAHP, said in a news release.
Medicaid members could also be eligible to receive an incentive offered by their health plan, according to KAHP.
Health professionals will be available to answer questions and offer information.
After being closed to the public in 2020 due to COVID-19, this year's fair runs from Aug. 19 to 29.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky State Fair set to begin with COVID precautions in place
- Kentucky State Fair to require, but not enforce, masks to be worn indoors
- Masks now required indoors at Kentucky Exposition Center, including the Kentucky State Fair
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.