LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair begins its run next Thursday after COVID-19 closed the event to the public in 2020.
The fairgrounds will return to normal with the usual vending booths and midway rides, but the spread of the Delta variant is forcing some changes.
Because of an executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear, masks will be required indoors.
“We're going to be making some PA announcements just to remind people,” said Kentucky Venues spokesman Ian Cox. “And you'll see some signage at every entrance and every gate just reminding people they need to be wearing a mask.”
Dave and Kathy Booth drove from Lawrenceburg to enter the state fair's homemade wine contest. They said they do not mind wearing masks indoors.
“That doesn't offend me at all. I think it's little on us to do for other people's safety,” said David Booth. “We've been vaccinated, but we don't want to make somebody else sick. It's a minor inconvenience as far as I'm concerned.”
Murphy's Sweet Shop has been part of the fair for more than 20 years.
Martin Murphy is glad it is returning, but he is concerned the indoor mask mandate may keep some people outdoors and away from his booth.
“It is definitely a concern,” said Murphy. “We were kind of a little astounded when the state fairgrounds actually sent out the notice about two weeks ago saying that they were going to require masks.”
But Murphy believes that, after a year of lockdown, the crowds are ready to return.
“I think they're going to come in here. Everybody's been dealing with the masks so far, and so they'll deal with the masks for this too," he said.
Linda Lewis, who was setting up at the Kentucky Pork Producers booth, agreed.
“They still have so much on the inside that, last year, people didn't get to come to,” Lewis said. “I'm sure that it's still going to be busy in here.”
Cox said he is optimistic about attendance and confident about safety.
Along with indoor masking, there will be 89 extra hand-sanitizing stations, as well as opportunities to get the vaccine.
“I can assure you that the outside spaces and the inside spaces are going to be a welcoming environment for everybody,” Cox said.
Dave Booth said the virus will not keep his family away.
“We'll be mindful, but not paranoid, I think," he said.
The fair runs from August 19-29. You can see updated information here.
