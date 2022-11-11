LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a semi and at least two cars is causing major problems on Interstate 65 near downtown Louisville.
A MetroSafe supervisor said the crash happened about 11:16 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-65 near Crittenden Drive. The semi caught fire in the center lanes forcing emergency crews to shut down the interstate in both directions.
There is no word on injuries, but an ambulance was requested to the scene.
MetroSafe said traffic is being detoured off of I-65 north on to I-264 to keep more vehicles from getting into the backup. Cars already in the backup are being taken off at Eastern Parkway.
Southbound lanes were blocked by a fire truck for a short time, but Trimarc cameras show some traffic is now getting through. Traffic on I-65 south is backed up past Broadway.
The Trimarc website estimates the scene could clear by 1 p.m., but it could take longer for the congestion to clear.
