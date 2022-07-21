LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-car crash Thursday morning in the Russell neighborhood resulted with one person ejected from a car and killed.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. at 22nd and Chestnut streets. Ellis said a car going south on 22nd Street collided with a car that had run the red light eastbound on Chestnut Street.
Ellis said both cars spun after colliding and hit separate telephone poles.
A passenger in the southbound car — identified as 37-year-old Brittnay Callis, of New Albany, Indiana — was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said she died of multiple blunt force injuries.
A passenger in the eastbound car was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, but the extent of his or her injuries is unknown.
