CRAWFORD | Coronavirus forces Kentucky and Michigan to reschedule London matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not a surprise, but it is a disappointment. Kentucky and Michigan have announced that their scheduled game in London this December has been postponed -- though the series will continue as planned.
Kentucky will visit Crisler Arena on Dec. 4 of next year, and the teams will meet in London's O2 Arena on Dec. 4, 2022. Michigan will pay a return visit to Rupp Arena on Dec. 2, 2023.
“I’m disappointed that we aren’t able to go to London this season – I was really looking forward to meeting the Queen – but I’m glad we were all able to come together, figure this out and preserve this series for the future,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “This was a tough decision for the Hall of Fame because we all want to play this game in London, but I support the group’s decision in putting everyone’s health concerns first and pushing a temporary pause on this. The good news is we’re still able to play three great games with Michigan and we will still follow through on the original plan of going to London."
The game in England will still be the Inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase, and will be televised by ESPN/ABC. Television and tip times for the other games will be announced later.
Fans who had purchased tickets for the London game will receive automatic refunds.
Kentucky's non-conference schedule includes the following opponents:
- Kansas – Nov. 10 | United Center (Chicago) | Champions Classic
- Detroit Mercy – Nov. 13 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase
- Hartford – Nov. 17 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase
- Georgia State – Nov. 20 | Rupp Arena
- Richmond – Nov. 23 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase
- Georgia Tech – Nov. 27 | State Farm Arena (Atlanta) | Holiday Hoopsgiving
- Cleveland State – Nov. 30 | Rupp Arena
- UCLA – Dec. 19 | TBA | CBS Sports Classic
Other nonconference matchups for this season include the annual rivalry game vs. Louisville and the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. A date has not been finalized for the former and an opponent has not been determined for the latter.
"Our staff is working hard to fill out the rest of our nonconference schedule and I know our fans will be excited about what we put into place," Calipari said.
