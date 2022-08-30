NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Cleanup is now finished after a chemical spill turned this New Albany creek bright blue.
The spill happened Aug. 11 after a business washed containers. Fluid from the process drained into Fall Run Creek, leading to the unusual color and an unusual smell.
The New Albany city government, Floyd County government and Indiana State Department of Environmental Management all responded. Crews used a temporary dam to remove 86,000 gallons of contaminated water.
Officials said no aquatic life was harmed by the spill.
