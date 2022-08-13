LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue.
The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek.
The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also responded to the scene. The source of the spill was later found by New Albany Storm Water personnel and an environmental clean up company was called.
The clean up is now complete.
Floyd County Emergency Management says no aquatic life was affected by the spill. They haven't shared what he chemical was in the creek.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.