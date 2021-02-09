LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public works and highway departments in Kentuckiana are gearing up for incoming winter weather.
Many counties in the WDRB News viewing area are under either a Winter Weather Advisory or an Ice Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday said that he and his staff are anticipating problems for Thursday morning's commute, especially in south Louisville. The city's snow team, which has been treating roads since Monday, said it is prepared with more than 200 workers and 100 trucks.
Fischer said the city's COVID-19 vaccine team hasn't yet made a decision about whether to cancel appointments at Broadbent Arena on Wednesday. Officials said if they do, those doses will be reserved. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, no decision had been announced.
Related: WINTER STORM UPDATE: Timing Out Ice & Snow ...
Though the city is prepared for the winter weather, Fischer is reminding residents to remain vigilant.
"You know, no telling what's going to happen," he said. "It could be better. It could be worse than what we're forecasting. But, in particular, if it's better, do not let your guard down. Because clearly, very cold weather is coming our way."
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing for ice in its fourth district, which includes Hardin, Nelson and other counties that could be hardest hit by the incoming system. So far, KYTC has brined routes all across those counties and plans to bring crews in early Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the district, Chris Jessie, said the length of the weather system could be tricky.
"Certainly, fatigue sets in," he added. "We have, you know, crews set up on a rotation, but, you know, the longer you stretch that rubber band, certainly the more stress you put on it."
Related: Kentuckiana prepares for possible ice storm later this week
Meanwhile, in Indiana, the Indiana Department of Transportation Southeast has a full callout starting at midnight for southern Indiana.
About 85 trucks will be treating spots across the region. More crews are expected to respond Wednesday before the weather arrives. The department said it will adjust where it needs to.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.