Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings go into effect tonight at 1 AM for all of the counties below. It doesn't expire until 7 PM Thursday which is a full 42 hours later! That's why I'm saying this is a marathon, not a sprint. Before we get into the hour by hour outlook, I want you to know this isn't going to be a big snow maker. Ice appears to be the bigger issue, especially in central/southern Kentucky.
A warning shot of light freezing rain or drizzle moves in tonight so don't be surprised to step outside Wednesday morning to a thin glaze of ice.
That light wintry mix hangs around during the morning hours meaning slick spots are certainly possible on untreated and elevated roads.
If you are worried about the drive home on Wednesday, I would highly recommend getting home as soon as possible. Around sunset is when the precipitation becomes more intense.
For example, check out the image of future radar and notice those brighter shades of pink. That is moderate freezing rain coming down at 11 PM for parts of our area. This is a dangerous situation!
Freezing rain continues overnight weighing down trees, power lines and making certain roads impassable. Snow and sleet develops on the northern edge then pivots south before dawn Thursday.
The Thursday morning commute will be the most problematic. In Louisville, there could be a layer of ice hidden under a couple inches of snow/sleet. Please use extreme caution because as you know, ice is the the worst!
Another hit of wintry weather arrives Thursday, however, Kentucky get's the worst of it while not much is happening in Southern Indiana.
Thursday evening is when things begin to dry out. That doesn't mean we won't see lingering issues as winds pick up Friday potentially stressing out the trees and power lines even more.
Travel and power impacts are likely late Wednesday through Thursday! The WDRB Weather Team is the source and we will have you covered each step of the way.