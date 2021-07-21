LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews recovered the body of a missing Elizabethtown kayaker Wednesday afternoon.
"Sadly, the incident involving the kayaker in distress from yesterday did not end the way we wanted it to," said Chris Denham, a spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Police Department, in a statement. "At approximately 3:24 this afternoon, members of the Louisville Metro Police Dive Team, along with our staff, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, Hardin County EMS, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Hardin County Coroner’s office located the victim in approximately 20’ of water deceased."
Denham identified the kayaker as 19-year-old Kenneth Robertson, a resident of Hardin County, Kentucky.
Robertson was reported to be in distress Tuesday afternoon in Freeman Lake.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.