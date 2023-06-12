LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are continuing to tear down buildings on the old Brown Brothers Cadillac property at Broadway and 4th Street.
The 5.35-acre property, which included several buildings and a large parking lot, was previously used by Brown Bros. Cadillac in downtown Louisville.
After more than 75 years in business, Brown Bros. Cadillac closed in mid-February 2021 after the dealership's owners decided to take a buyout of their franchise from General Motors rather than spend about $250,000 installing charging stations and other changes necessary to sell electric cars.
LDG Development bought the empty site last December for $6.5 million. It plans to develop the property into 186 apartment units.
LDG doesn't have an opening day yet, or an estimate on how much it'll cost to live there.
Related Stories:
- Developer intends to build nearly 200 apartments on former site of Brown Brothers Cadillac in downtown Louisville
- Brown Bros. Cadillac takes buyout instead of electric car upgrades
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.