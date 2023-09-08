LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old girl was identified Thursday as the victim of a fatal shooting last month in Louisville's west end.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Breyasia Walker was shot Aug. 17 in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue. That's off Dixie Highway near California Park.
The day of the shooting, Louisville Metro Police said they were called to the area of 26th Street and Virginia Avenue where they found Walker with a gunshot wound. She was taken to UofL Hospital, where she died 10 days later.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
