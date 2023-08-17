LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting in Louisville's west end Thursday night.
According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers were called to a reported shooting near 26th Street and Virginia Avenue just before 8 p.m. That's between the Parkland and Park Hill neighborhoods.
Once on scene, police found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound. EMS responded and transported the girl to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Ellis said. Her condition is unclear at this time.
Because of the severity of the victim's injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
