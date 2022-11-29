LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Indiana men were arrested this month charges related to their involvement in the riot on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, Indiana, and his nephew, Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron, Indiana, were both on the Capitol grounds that day as a violent mob sought to stop election proceedings inside. According to a news release Monday from the U.S. Department of Justice, Dale Huttle "engaged in at least two violent confrontations with law enforcement officers." The DOJ said he used a wooden flagpole to "strike at least two officers." Shortly thereafter, federal officials said he grabbed an officer's baton and yelled "Surrender!"
He faces several felony charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested Nov. 9 in Crown Point.
Matthew Huttle entered the Capitol near the Senate Wing and exited about 10 minutes later. He was arrested Monday in Boise, Idaho, on misdemeanor charges.
In the 22 months since the riot, the DOJ said nearly 900 people have been arrested, 275 of whom face charges related to assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
