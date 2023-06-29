LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they arrested two men who were stealing catalytic converters near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood.
Robert Kelly and Robert Weber are both charged with theft and criminal trespassing.
Police said they responded to a complaint of people trespassing in a car auction lot on Pond Station Road, at Stonestreet Road, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Kelly and Weber were stopped by officers along some railroad tracks carrying freshly cut catalytic converters from five vehicles, according to court documents.
They also reportedly had a bag with a battery-operated saw inside.
