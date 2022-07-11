LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
When officers arrived at the cemetery on Shanks Lane just before 3 p.m., they did not find any victims.
Shortly after, officers learned of a man who showed up to UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital who had been shot in the leg, police said. Around the same time, police learned of a woman who was taken by private means to University of Louisville Hospital after being shot.
Both of their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. LMPD's Second Division is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
