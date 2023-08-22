LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Radcliff men were sentenced to spend years in federal prison for armed robbery, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Damian Beamus, 27, was sentenced to 16 years and four months for five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. According to a news release, Beamus was involved in armed robberies at five local businesses within a month.
Beamus or an accomplice was armed with a firearm and ordered employees to hand over cash. According to a news release, 007 Liquors in Radcliff, Hibbets Sports, Applebee's Barn and Grill, Brooks Express and Stop N Shop in Elizabethtown were all robbed in 2021.
Joshua Dimon Jones, 30, was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for his part in the robbery at Stop N Shop.
"This case is indicative of the collaboration and cooperation that exists among our federal, state, and local enforcement agencies in the Western District," U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett said in a news release. "I commend our federal partners, the Elizabethtown Police Department, and the Radcliff Police Department for their outstanding work which was critical to the successful prosecution of this case."
