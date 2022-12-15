LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday morning in connection with a homicide earlier this year near Jeffersontown.
Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway. Inside the hotel Jan. 8, 2022, officers found Seay, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD said in a news release Thursday that Abdullah was taken into custody without incident.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.