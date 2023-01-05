LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested and charged a southern Indiana man for having child porn.
Indiana State Police started an investigation on Paul Imhoff, 29, of Bedford last month after a family member tipped police.
Investigators interviewed Imhoff and performed forensic examinations of his electronic devices.
Officers said they confirmed he was in possession of child porn with some images showing children under the age of 12.
Imhoff was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail.
