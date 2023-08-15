LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Frankfort residents have been arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse after police said they used a 600,000-volt stun gun as a means of punishment on a 6-year-old boy.
Ryan Rogers, 31, 26-year-old Mary Cirillo and 46-year-old Tina Robinson were arrested in the past couple of weeks by the Frankfort Police Department.
Police said the victim was Cirillo's son and Robinson's grandson. Rogers is Cirillo's boyfriend.
According to court documents, Cirillo admitted to stunning the boy on his left arm, and said her boyfriend, Rogers, stunned him on the back of the leg. Cirillo allegedly told officers that both she and Rogers were under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana at the time.
Police said the boy told them that his grandmother, Robinson, also used the stun gun on him.
After the arrests of Rogers and Cirillo, Robinson allegedly called her mother, the owner of the stun gun, and tried to dispose of it because she was afraid she would be accused of wrongdoing.
She was eventually also arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department.
All three of the suspects are charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child and are being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
