LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old Louisville man has been identified as the victim of a crash in downtown Louisville on Sunday morning.
Vennie Jacoway was hit at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street while walking across the crosswalk. He was identified by Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Monday.
Louisville Metro Police said it is considered a hit-and-run. Police said the car is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front-end damage.
Jacoway died at University of Louisville Hospital due to blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.