LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested Thursday after police seized meth, guns and cash during a drug raid at a Bardstown home.
It happened Thursday, at a home on Kennedy Avenue. That's where police say narcotics detectives and other officers found $71,000 in cash, two handguns, and four-and-a-half pounds of suspected meth.
Johnathan Clark, Amber Morgan, Rachel Fox and Robin McFadden were arrested and charged. Investigators also seized a vehicle and drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.