LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five juveniles housed at juvenile detention centers in Kentucky are now facing new charges after allegedly attacking staff members last week.
According to a news release, the juveniles orchestrated three separate attacks at two facilities last week.
Authorities said three juveniles at the Adair Juvenile Detention Center attacked staff of the Department of Juvenile Justice and Kentucky State Police while medicine was being distributed on March 9. KSP and the Department of Juvenile Justice charged the males with assault.
A juvenile attacked a correctional officer at Adair Youth Development Center on March 11. He was also charged with assault.
Another juvenile male was charged with assault after attacking a correctional officer at Warren Juvenile Detention Center on March 9. The male hit the staff member, who required medical attention, multiple times in the face.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.