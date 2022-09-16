NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have charged five people — and arrested four — in connection with the murder of a New Albany man who was shot to death at his home earlier this month.
One of the suspects remains on the loose.
According to a Friday news conference held by New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey and Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane, the suspects were charged in connection with the Thursday, Sept. 1, murder of 25-year-old Dajour Drones, who was found shot to death outside of his home on Beechwood Avenue, near Charlestown Road.
Police said he was found near an alleyway in the rear of the home.
According to Lane, five people were charged in connection with the death: Zakarion Peters and an unnamed juvenile, both of New Albany, and Cortlen Berry, Hannah Cushing and Demetrius Roberts, of Louisville.
Bailey said four of the suspects are currently in custody. They include Berry, Cushing, Peters and the juvenile police did not identify.
Roberts remains on the loose, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to online court documents.
All five of the suspects are charged with Murder, Burglary and Robbery.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness told police 3-4 masked men in dark clothing burst into Drones' home. That witness allegedly heard Drones being beaten, as well as one of the suspects demanding to know where the "money and weed" was. That noise was followed by gunshots, according to the witness.
Other witnesses told police that a woman was driving a car outside that some of the suspects piled into. That vehicle was captured on RING camera video footage, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police say 2-3 jars of change, dispensary marijuana and cash was stolen from Drones' home.
"This is a very, very unique case," Lane told reporters. "We are going to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."
