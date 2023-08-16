LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least two people are facing charges after police said officers foiled a plan to smuggle drugs into the Oldham County Detention Center through a prosthetic leg.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Steven Jones and 29-year-old Taylor Childers were both arrested by the Oldham County Police Department on Tuesday morning.
Police said they were called on Monday by representatives of the Oldham County Detention Center after they recorded a conversation between an inmate and Childers. During that conversation, the inmate and Childers allegedly discussed bringing a drug into the jail using a white sock that is part of the inmate's prosthetic leg.
Police said they later witnessed Jones enter the jail to drop off a prosthetic leg attachment for the inmate. That attachment had a white sock over it.
At that point, police seized the prosthetic leg attachment and sock. According to court documents, police searched the items and found 16 bags of orange powder in the sock that was folded and sewn together.
Police said Childers drove Jones to the jail in a red Chevy Tahoe and was still sitting in the vehicle when officers arrived.
Both Childers and Jones were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband and engaging in organized crime.
Childers is also charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
They are both currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
The inmate who allegedly spoke with Childers about transporting the drugs via the prosthetic leg is not being identified by WDRB, as it's not clear at this time if he's been charged in connection with this incident.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.