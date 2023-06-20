LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 22-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Highview neighborhood last week.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Amoni Dejesus.
Police were called to the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive, between Beulah Church Road and East Manslick Road in southeast Louisville, around 10 p.m. June 14 on a report of "a man down."
Once on scene, officers found a man, identified by the coroner's office as Dejesus, with "obvious gunshot wounds." He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maj. Bryan Edelen.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but have no suspects and have made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Previous story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.