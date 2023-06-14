LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's Highview neighborhood Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive, between Beulah Church Road and East Manslick Road in southeast Louisville, around 10 p.m. on a report of "a man down."
Once on scene, officers found a man with "obvious gunshot wounds" and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maj. Bryan Edelen.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but have no suspects and have made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
