LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was shot to death in the Highlands earlier this year.
The 36-year-old victim has been identified as Diunta Cross.
According to information from Louisville Metro Police, Cross was found with a gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, which is off Baxter Avenue.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be left online at the LMPD Crime Tip Portal
