LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 38-year-old man who died after being shot in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, David Moore was shot to death at his home in the 3300 block of Noe Way, off Taylorsville Road.
Police said Moore was found in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
