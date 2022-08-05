LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville Thursday evening.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn A. Mosley. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South 2nd Street, near West Oak Street, around 6 p.m. Thursday. That's where officers found a man with several gunshot wounds in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no suspects, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit information online.
