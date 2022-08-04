LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Old Louisville, Louisville Metro Police said.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South 2nd Street, near West Oak Street, around 6 p.m. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no suspects, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit information online.
