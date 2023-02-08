LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 58-year-old man found dead Sunday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Christopher Adams.
His cause of death, according to the coroner's office, was "multiple blunt and sharp force injuries sustained to the body" in a homicide.
According to Ofc. Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street at 9 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found Adams, who was "obviously deceased," according to Sanders.
Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Sanders said a suspect, David Smith, had been arrested in connection with the death.
Sanders said Smith lives at the same place where the homicide reportedly occurred, which is a "boarding/rooming house."
The relationship between Smith and Adams is unknown at this time.
Those who live at the home told WDRB News there were seven people living there, and that Adams was beaten to death. They also said both Smith and Adams lived there.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but no other details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
