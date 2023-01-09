LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Kentucky man was arrested over the weekend after he was caught peeking into a Breckinridge County home, looking for a teenage girl.
According to court documents, 49-year-old Steven Boston was arrested Saturday morning by the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office.
The Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Drowsy Drive, off Kentucky 79, in Hardinsburg, after a resident said he had an intruder at gunpoint.
When the deputies arrived on the scene, they found Boston, who, according to court documents, had been peeking into a window of the home and tapping on it when he was discovered by a man who lived there.
Boston is listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry due to a previous charge of incest involving a 15-year-old victim.
When questioned about why he was at the home, Boston allegedly told officers that he'd previously met a girl around the age of 15 or 16 years old and given her his phone number. He said he was at the home because she'd texted him and asked him to come over.
After arriving at the home, he said he looked through a window and thought he could see a teenage girl sitting at a computer in the living room. He said she told him she would meet him outside shortly.
When investigators examined his phone, they could find no such messages, according to court documents, but Boston told deputies he had already deleted them.
As a registered sex offender, Boston is required to keep his address information up to date and has restrictions on his use of the Internet.
But, according to court documents, he was not currently living at his listed address and admitted to using social media apps such as Facebook and Pinterest. Authorities said they also found a Tiktok account on his phone.
Boston was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted burglary, failure to comply with the terms of his sex offender registration and violation of sex offender electronic communications restrictions.
He's currently being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
