LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky woman is charged with attempted murder after she drew a gun and threatened to kill a doctor before driving away in a stolen funeral home van.
According to a news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Love Phelps is in custody.
Police say it happened on Thursday, at Eye Health of Somerset on Parker's Mill Way in Somerset, Kentucky.
According to the news release, an employee of the business heard a woman beating on the front door of the business. When an employee unlocked the door, Phelps pushed her way in, went to the receptionist's desk and demanded to speak with a doctor.
The sheriff's office says the doctor then came out to meet with Phelps. Phelps then became irate and threatened to kill the doctor, according to the news release. Investigators say the doctor refused to go into a separate room with Phelps and she was asked to leave the property several times.
Instead, she allegedly pulled a gun and pointed at people inside the business, causing them to run away in fear.
Shortly after this, investigators say Phelps was seen leaving the scene in a black van that had been reported stolen from a local funeral home.
She was stopped by Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones and arrested.
She's charged with attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree burglary, receipt of stolen property, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, operating a motor vehicle with an operator's license that is suspended or revoked and resisting arrest.
