LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown man was arrested last week after burglarizing a church, according to police.
Nelson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a burglary at Mill Creek Church on Poplar Flat Road on May 31. Deputies learned a suspect entered the church unlawfully and took various things before driving away in a car.
Joshua Eiglebach, 37, was captured on surveillance video, according to police. Deputies identified a location of Eiglebach and conducted surveillance.
According to police, a short time later, deputies saw Eiglebach get into the vehicle that was observed on surveillance video. A search warrant was executed at 219 Demaree Drive, where the stolen property from the church was located.
Eiglebach was arrested and lodged at Nelson County Correctional Center. He was charged with burglary in the third degree.
Nelson County Sheriff's Office said Eiglebach has an extensive criminal history that involves burglaries and robbery, but he was able to sign himself out of the jail less than three hours later.
