LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Bullitt County are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle they said was involved in a homicide that left one woman dead and another injured early Monday morning.
That vehicle is described as a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra, with Kentucky license plate 579-AMN. The driver is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
Police said the vehicle is wanted in connection with the death of 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman of Brooks, Kentucky.
In a news release, Chief Marcus Laytham of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to a location on Pitts Point Road, which is near Kings Forest just outside of Shepherdsville, at 8:20 a.m. Monday
Once on scene, Laytham said officers found victims, both of whom were women in their 20s. One was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was identified Monday evening by the Bullitt County Coroner's Office as Rayman.
The other woman was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Her condition was not provided.
Laytham did not divulge how Rayman died, but he did say both women were gunshot victims.
He said a passerby saw the two women on the side of the road.
Rayman's death is being investigated as a homicide by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Unit.
Sheriff Walt Sholar is asking residents who may have seen "any unusual activity" on Pitts Point Road and the surrounding area between 6:20-8:20 a.m. Monday to call the Crime Tip Line at 502-543-1262 or email crimetip@bcky.org.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.