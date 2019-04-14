LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a Louisville homeowner shot a burglary suspect after he entered his 11-year-old daughter's bedroom early Sunday morning.
It happened around 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of Homeview Avenue, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
According to an arrest report, Donald Oliver, 38, went into the homeowner's 12-year-old daughter's bedroom wearing nothing but his underwear. He then went into the kitchen where he encountered the homeowner, who demanded Oliver to leave. That's when the two got into a physical altercation.
The arrest report says "due to the suspect's size, he began to overtake the homeowner injuring his hand." The homeowner then yelled to his girlfriend for help. She got a gun from their bedroom and handed it to the homeowner, who was able to get up from under Oliver and fire several rounds, hitting him. Oliver fled the scene, but was apprehended by police outside the home.
Police say he dropped a small bag of suspected heroin while entering the home.
Oliver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but was taken into custody upon his release and booked into Metro Corrections later Sunday afternoon.
He's charged with burglary, assault resulting in minor injury, and possession of a controlled substance. He is set to appear in arraignment court Monday morning.
Police say no charges are expected against the homeowner. It is unclear whether or not the homeowner's daughter was in her room at the time of the burglary.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.