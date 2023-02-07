LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Carrollton man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on multiple rape and sodomy charges.
According to a news release Tuesday, 45-year-old Jason Davis was arrested and charged with 10 counts of third-degree rape and five counts of third-degree sodomy. He is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.
The victim, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, contacted KSP Detective David Roberts to report the allegations.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.