LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the California neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of West Kentucky Street, near Dixie Highway, around 4:30 p.m.
Police found a juvenile male outside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Smiley. The boy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is "stable."
Smiley said there haven't been any arrests related to the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.