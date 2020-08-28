LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following a four-week investigation, a Columbus, Indiana, man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
Indiana State Police arrested Bradley Burton, 31, on Thursday at his Columbus, Indiana, home after serving of a search warrant at the residence, according to a news release.
ISP said they began investigation Burton in April after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Burton is currently being held in the Bartholemew County Jail.
