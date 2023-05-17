LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A convicted sex offender was arrested Tuesday morning after police said he sent a number of emails propositioning a 12-year-old for sex.
According to court documents, 41-year-old Jamall Cherry was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department. He's charged with the unlawful use of an electronic means to procure or promote a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Police said Cherry emailed several sexually explicit statement to the victim, who was approximately 12 years old, sometime around May 15.
In one case, he suggested meeting the victim for sex before the child got on the bus for school in the morning.
According to the online Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry, Cherry has already been convicted of first-degree sexual abuse involving a 10-year-old victim in New York.
He's currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
