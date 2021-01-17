LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed Jan. 1 in the Newburg neighborhood.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said police were contacted by MetroSafe about the 18-year-old man who had been killed in the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road before 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Few details have been released about the case.
The coroner's office on Sunday identified the 18-year-old as Louisville resident Jihad Powell, who died from a gunshot wound on New Year's Day at Jewish Hospital, according to a news release.
Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting should call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
