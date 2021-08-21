LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the Merriwether neighborhood was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Dadrian Chambers, 25, died at University of Louisville Hospital from gunshot wounds after a shooting in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue, near South Preston and East Hill streets.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said as of Wednesday evening police had no suspects and hadn't made any arrests in the case.
