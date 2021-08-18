LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Merriwether neighborhood, near Shelby Park.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Fourth Division responded to the reported shooting around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue, near South Preston and East Hill streets, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
On scene, officers found a male — whose age was unknown — who had been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he died of his injuries, Mitchell said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but as of Wednesday evening had no suspects and had made no arrests in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
