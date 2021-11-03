LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man shot and killed in the Park Hill neighborhood early Monday morning has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the man as Ousmane Ndaw, 33.
Ndaw was found shot to death in an alley in the 2200 block of Dumesnil Street, near 22nd Street, around 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police and the coroner's office.
The department's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation into Ndaw's death, but at last check had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted on LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.
