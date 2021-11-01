LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – LMPD says a male is dead after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Dumesnil Street around 4:30 Monday morning.
When officers arrived, they found a male that had been shot. Police did not know his age. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide unit is investigating, but police do not have any suspects at this time.
If you know anything about the shooting, call the LMPD crime tip hotline at (502) 574-5673 or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
