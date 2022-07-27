LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a 33-year-old Louisville man who died after a shooting earlier this month.
Louisville Metro Police said officers with the Fourth Division were called to a reported shooting at 1st and Oak streets in Old Louisville around 8 p.m. on July 10.
Once on scene, police learned that a victim had been taken to a local hospital by private means in critical condition, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
LMPD's Homicide Unit took over the investigation due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
The victim, identified Wednesday as Martel Porter, 33, died from his injuries on July 18. The coroner listed Porter's cause of death as "blunt force injuries sustained from an assault."
As of Wednesday, police had not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.