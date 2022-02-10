LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the woman who was killed in an apparent murder-suicide with a New Albany police officer Jan. 29.
Louisville Metro Police said at the time that West Buechel Police called the homicide unit around 5 a.m. that Saturday on a report of two victims down inside a home on Fountain Drive.
Officers found a male and female dead in the time once they arrived. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it was determined to be a domestic murder-suicide after an investigation.
Joon Han, 30, was the female who died at the scene.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey identified the man who died as New Albany Police Officer Niko Sturdivant. Han was Sturdivant's female companion, Bailey said.
"Sturdivant has been with the NAPD since October of 2018 and was 33-years-old," Bailey said in the statement.
It's still unknown which of the two parties was the victim in the murder-suicide.
